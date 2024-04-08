Jones logged 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 49 minutes during Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime loss to the 76ers.

The fourth-year guard took advantage of the extra court time and nearly recorded his second triple-double of the season. Jones doesn't tend to see much shooting volume, but he's played more than 30 minutes in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.