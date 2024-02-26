Wembanyama registered 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 loss to the Jazz.

Over his last five games, Wembanyama has 28 blocks and 13 steals. He's also scored at least 22 points four times and has four double-doubles during that stretch. The biggest concern about Wembanyama coming into the NBA was durability, but he's appeared in 17 straight games and missed only six of San Antonio's first 58 contests. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is separating himself in the Rookie of the Year debate and may earn a handful of Defensive Player of the Year votes if he continues at this pace.