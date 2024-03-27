Wembanyama (ankle), who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, participated in the Spurs' morning shootaround, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama also participated in Monday's morning shootaround but was unavailable for the team's game against the Suns that night. His presence at Wednesday's shootaround is encouraging, but the Spurs will likely wait to see how he responds before determining his availability against Utah. If Wembanyama is unavailable, Zach Collins will likely remain in the starting lineup.
