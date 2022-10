Johnson was waived by the Jazz on Friday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Johnson was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz back in August. The 2015 No. 8 pick played 48 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.8 minutes. While Johnson has made improvements in his efficiency and defense, he finds himself looking to join his fourth team in three seasons.