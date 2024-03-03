Beal (hamstring) was ejected from Saturday's game against the Rockets after he was involved in an altercation with Jalen Green. He finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 20 minutes.

Beal and Green were tangled up, and a shoving match ensued. A suspension seems unlikely, and Beal was likely getting close to his unspecified minutes restriction after recently recovering from a hamstring injury. He had missed the Suns' previous five games with the injury.