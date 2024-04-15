Beal posted 36 points (14-21 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 victory over Minnesota.

The 30-year-old guard closed out the regular season in style, producing his best scoring effort since he dropped 43 points against the Wizards on Feb. 4. Beal went nine straight games in late March and early April without scoring more than 15 points, but he's built up plenty of momentum heading into the playoffs -- over the Suns' last five contests he scored 20-plus four times and averaged 26.8 points, 6.0 boards, 4.2 assists, 3.8 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting a blistering 61.4 percent from the floor and an incredible 73.1 percent (19-for-26) from beyond the arc.