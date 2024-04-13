Beal closed Friday's 108-107 victory over the Kings with 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes.

Beal is getting hot at the right time. The veteran guard has averaged an eye-popping 58 percent from the floor over the last seven games, accompanied by an impressive 63. 3 percent conversion rate beyond the arc over the same period. Beal was brought over from Washington this season to help the Suns over the playoff hump, and it's time for the 30-year-old to deliver.