Beal posted nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 31 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 122-116 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

This was Beal's worst game of the playoffs, and it resulted in the Suns getting swept by the Timberwolves in the first round. For the fifth straight campaign, Beal was unable to eclipse 60 games and struggled with injuries. He ended up making 53 appearances in his first season with the Suns, posting averages of 18.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.