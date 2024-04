Beal logged 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 105-92 loss to the Clippers.

Beal got hot in the second half after registering only two points at halftime. He rattled off 15 points to close the massive gap, but his oddest statistic came on the defensive end. Beal, who is 6-4, converted a head-scratching five blocked shots in the game, a career high for the veteran guard.