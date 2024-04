Beal chipped in 33 points (13-19 FG, 7-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to New Orleans.

Beal came through in a game where the Suns needed him, and even though Phoenix ended up losing, Beal's numbers, both from an efficiency and scoring perspective, were impressive. Beal reached the 20-point mark for the first time since March 17, and he'll aim to carry the momentum of this performance to Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers.