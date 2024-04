Beal posted 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Beal was relatively quiet in the loss, much like his teammates. Despite keeping it close, the Suns were simply overwhelmed by the Timberwolves, both inside and outside the paint. Now trailing 2-0 in the series, Phoenix will look to get back on track Friday when they host Game 3.