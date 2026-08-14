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Clippers' Bradley Beal: Returning to Clippers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beal (hip) agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million contract with Los Angeles on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Beal declined his $5.6 million player option for the 2026-27 season and became a free agent earlier this offseason, but he's agreed to new terms with the Clippers. The 33-year-old never got going during the 2025-26 campaign, as he suffered a fractured left hip in November after appearing in only six matchups. It remains to be seen whether Beal will be healthy for the start of the season, though once he is, he'll be expected to offer key contributions in the backcourt alongside rookie Keaton Wagler.

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