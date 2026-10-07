Beal (knee) isn't participating in five-on-five work and is doing individual player development work, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Azarly adds that the Clippers said Wednesday that Beal is continuing to have inflammation managed.

With Beal already set to miss the start of training camp, it sounds like the veteran guard still hasn't progressed to full-contact work. His continued knee inflammation keeps his ramp-up timeline uncertain and suggests the Clippers will continue to manage his workload in camp.