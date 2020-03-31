Johnson (illness) said in an interview last week that he's made a full recovery from mononucleosis, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

The illness kept Johnson sidelined for the Suns' most recent three games before the NBA suspended its season March 11 amid concern over the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson said his condition improved only a few days after the league-wide suspension, so he's already been able to regain the weight and strength he lost while battling the illness. He should be ready to go with no restrictions whenever the league resumes play.