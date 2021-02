Johnson tallied 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes in Friday's 132-114 win over the Pelicans.

Johnson's results had tapered off over the past several contests, but he saw plenty of looks from beyond the arc and was one of five players to record a double-digit scoring total for the Suns on Friday. The second-year pro has come off the bench in each of the last eight games, but he's still had relatively consistent playing time for Phoenix.