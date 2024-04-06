Booker racked up 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 97-87 victory over the Timberwolves.

Booker shooting stroke was off-track for most of the game, but he was effective as a ball distributor and got the ball to Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant when it counted. Booker's five points in the first quarter were a critical part of Phoenix's 15-0 start, but he sat for the final four minutes of the game, thus limiting his potential output.