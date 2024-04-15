Booker provided 23 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

The 27-year-old guard scored more than 20 points for the third straight game to close out the regular season, and the sixth time in eight April contests. Booker has averaged 27.9 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.1 steals over that eight-game stretch, a surge that helped the Suns climb out of the Play-In Tournament and secure a playoff spot.