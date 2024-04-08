Booker posted 25 points (9-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to New Orleans.

Booker ended with a decent overall stat line and finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his second consecutive double-double. However, he missed all six of his three-point attempts, making it just the second time this season he doesn't hit at least one three when attempting five or more. Booker will aim to bounce back when the Suns host the Clippers on Tuesday.