Booker finished Tuesday's 105-92 loss to the Clippers with 12 points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

Booker shot a ghastly 9.1 percent from the floor in the loss, marking one of his worst performances of the season. We've seen cracks in Booker's armor several times over the past month, as his shot has been conspicuously off without much cause. His shot volume has also fluctuated quite a bit, and he's dipped below his seasonal average of 19.3 attempts per game in six of his last 10 contests.