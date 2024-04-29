Booker accumulated 49 points (13-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 20-21 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 122-116 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Minnesota swept the Suns on Sunday, but Booker did everything he could to keep Phoenix in contention during a back-and-forth matchup, logging his fourth-highest scoring total of the season while contributing on both ends of the court. Booker remained dominant during his age-27 season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game. Booker should continue to play a prominent role for Phoenix during the 2024-25 season, his 10th year with the team.