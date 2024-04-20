Booker finished Saturday's 120-95 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Booker shot a perfect mark from the free-throw line while ending second on the team in scoring to go along with a handful of assists in a Game 1 loss in the first round of the playoffs. Booker entered the postseason with three straight games of 20 or more points, adding five or more assists in two of those outings. He has gotten to the line often for Phoenix as of late, ending the regular season with five or more free throws made in 11 straight contests.