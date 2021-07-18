Booker posted 40 points (17-33 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 42 minutes in Saturday's Game 5 loss to Milwaukee.

The superstar guard put Phoenix on his back again, nearly doubling the point total of the team's second-highest scorer (Chris Paul with 21 points). Despite reaching the 40-point mark for the second straight game, Booker was unable to will the Suns to victory, and it was his turnover with the Bucks up by one point and under 20 seconds remaining that turned the tide of the contest. Aside from an underwhelming Game 3 performance, Booker has been electric on the offensive end throughout the series, but he and the Suns are now facing an elimination scenario with Milwaukee in a position to clinch the NBA Championship on Tuesday.