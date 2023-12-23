Booker recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Kings.

Booker has been extremely consistent of late while adjusting to play as the Suns' second offensive option behind Kevin Durant, and that change of role means he's experienced a massive uptick in the playmaking department. Booker has registered at least 25 points and at least seven assists in each of his last seven outings while shooting 49 percent from the field and committing just 2.3 turnovers per game in that stretch.