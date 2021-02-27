Booker recorded 22 points (9-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals through 35 minutes in the 106-97 win against Chicago on Friday.

Booker had an off night after a successful run as of late. The guard couldn't find his rhythm anywhere and went cold from beyond the arc. Even with the arrival of new teammate Chris Paul, Booker has still been productive and he is producing just below his career highs. Game in and game out, Booker will continue to be an elite option worth the stream in all formats.