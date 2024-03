Booker (ankle) is likely to miss 7-to-10 days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a tough blow for the Suns, and with this projected timetable, the star guard is likely to miss four games. A return on March 14 versus Boston could potentially be on the table, but the Suns will be cautious with the playoffs getting closer. In the meantime, Bradley Beal is likely to soak up a ton of usage, and guys like Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie could be more involved.