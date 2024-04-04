Booker notched 40 points (13-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Booker followed up his 52-point tour de force against the Pelicans with another excellent total. Wednesday marked just the second time that Booker and Kevin Durant have scored over 30 points together this season, which is an excellent example of the duo's untapped potential. Booker is getting hot at the right time, and they have a good chance of staying out of the play-in bracket if he can keep the production going.