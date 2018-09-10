Suns' Devin Booker: Needs hand surgery, out indefinitely

Booker is scheduled to undergo right hand surgery on Monday and has been ruled out indefinitely, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Booker had been nursing a hand injury through the end of the 2017-18 season after injuring it in practice, and it looks like it has been lingering throughout the offseason. It's unclear whether Booker is at risk of missing the start of the regular season or not, but he is expected to miss the beginning of training camp, which begins on Sept. 25. The Suns open the regular season against the Mavericks on Oct. 17.