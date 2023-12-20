Booker had 26 points (11-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Booker had some trouble finding his shot in a tepid showing by the entire squad, save Kevin Durant, who finished with 40 points. The Suns continue to have trouble getting sufficient bench production to support the starting lineup, and the team will need to make sure they don't overwork Booker and Durant unnecessarily. The eventual return of Bradley Beal (ankle) will ease Booker's load considerably.