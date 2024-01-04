Booker amassed 35 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 loss to the Clippers.

Booker's team-leading point total came on a very efficient 11-for-15 line that included a 5-for-8 mark from deep. The five triples tied a season high for the star guard, and it's a mark he's hit twice over his past four games. Despite Wednesday's loss, Booker's performance was a nice bounce-back from the 10-point, 4-for-16 outing he recorded against Portland on New Year's Day in his previous outing.