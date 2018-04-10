Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out for finale

Booker (hand) will not play during Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has missed the past 11 games due to a hand injury, and there's little incentive to rush him back for an essentially meaningless game at the end of the season. He'll finish his third year in the league averaging 24.9 points on 43.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds across 34.5 minutes.