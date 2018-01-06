Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 21 points Friday

Booker scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists, one steal and six turnovers across 35 minutes during Friday's 103-89 loss to San Antonio.

Despite leading all Phoenix scorers with 21 points, Booker also led all players with six turnovers Friday. In two of his last three games, the guard has turned the ball over eight and six times respectively. In addition, since returning to the lineup six games ago, he is averaging 4.6 turnovers per game. Overall, he is turning it over at a career-high rate of 3.5 times per game through 31 games. While he can score in bunches, Booker needs to cut down on piling up the turnovers.