Suns' Devin Booker: Shoots with right hand

Booker was spotted shooting with his right hand after Tuesday's practice, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Booker hasn't been able to do a whole lot with his injured right hand following surgery, but he managed to shoot free throws with a splint on his hand following Tuesday's practice. Booker was initially expected to sit out at least a couple of regular-season contests while on the mend, but if he continues to progress, there's a chance he could be back earlier.