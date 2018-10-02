Suns' Devin Booker: Shoots with right hand
Booker was spotted shooting with his right hand after Tuesday's practice, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker hasn't been able to do a whole lot with his injured right hand following surgery, but he managed to shoot free throws with a splint on his hand following Tuesday's practice. Booker was initially expected to sit out at least a couple of regular-season contests while on the mend, but if he continues to progress, there's a chance he could be back earlier.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Goes through individual work•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Out six weeks following surgery•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Needs hand surgery, out indefinitely•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Reaches max deal with Phoenix•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Progressing towards max extension•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out for finale•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.