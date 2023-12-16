Booker amassed 28 points (11-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 139-122 loss to the Knicks.

Although Booker suffered through a tepid shooting night, he was still able to produce a solid total in the loss. The Suns' backcourt was just getting to full strength with the addition of Bradley Beal (ankle), and his exit put additional pressure on Booker as a ball distributor. The All-Star responded with nine assists, and he's recorded 41 assists over the last five games.