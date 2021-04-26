Booker produced 36 points (12-24 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Nets.

Although the Suns' defense allowed the Nets back into the game in the second half, Phoenix's offense was in high gear for most of the game. Booker can make huge stat lines seem effortless when he's dialed in, and although his team is packed with talent, he is the sparkplug that can finally bring the team to the next level. The Suns fell short in what was possibly a preview of the NBA Finals, but they'll try to halt their two-game skid Monday against the Knicks.