Booker ended with 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 victory over the Magic.

Booker was impressive Sunday and played a prominent role in the Suns' tight win over the Magic. Booker scored at least 20 points in every game since the start of December, and while he had some tough outings from time to time, he still averaged 26.9 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field in that span.