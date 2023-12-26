Booker registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 128-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Booker didn't have a good performance Monday, and while his 10 assists were a positive sign, his scoring figures were subpar due to his shooting woes. Despite the shooting woes, Booker continues to produce at a high level and has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight appearances, shooting 47 percent from the field in that span.