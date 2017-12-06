Suns' Devin Booker: Will miss 2-to-3 weeks with groin strain
Booker has been diagnosed with a left groin strain and is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.6 Phoenix reports.
Booker had to be carried off the court during Tuesday's loss to the Raptors and while he'll miss 2-to-3 weeks, that's certainly a relief considering how serious the injury originally appeared to be. With that timetable, Booker will likely be looking for a return at the end of December, though that will ultimately depend on how the injury progresses throughout the recovery process. With Booker out, Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels will likely benefit the most in terms of who takes over Booker's minutes, while a guy like T.J. Warren is a candidate to see an increase in his usage.
