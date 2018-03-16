Suns' Devin Booker: Will 'try to play' Thursday

Booker (hand) said he will "try to play" through his injury, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker, who jammed his hand during Wednesday's practice, has decided after going through warmups that he'll attempt to play Thursday. That said, he makes for a risky DFS play, as it's possible the pain forces him to leave early.

