Suns' Devin Booker: X-rays negative on ankle
X-rays came back negative on Booker's sprained left ankle, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is a positive for the Suns, as the injury looked as though it could be severe. He will likely undergo an MRI in the near future, which will help determine a final diagnosis on the ankle, and it's still very possible that he doesn't return this season. More information should come out following Wednesday's game, and at this time, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Keeps offense rolling in win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Yet another explosive output•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Another 50-point effort Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 59 points in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.