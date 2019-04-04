Suns' Devin Booker: X-rays negative on ankle

X-rays came back negative on Booker's sprained left ankle, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a positive for the Suns, as the injury looked as though it could be severe. He will likely undergo an MRI in the near future, which will help determine a final diagnosis on the ankle, and it's still very possible that he doesn't return this season. More information should come out following Wednesday's game, and at this time, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.