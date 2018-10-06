Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Bulk of action at point guard in loss
Canaan (thumb) turned in 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes during the Suns' 115-93 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Although Elie Okobo drew the start at the point, it was Canaan who comfortably outpaced both him and fellow second-round pick De'Anthony Melton in playing time. Canaan was solid over 19 games (one start) for the Suns at the tail end of last season, averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 22.0 minutes. However, his shooting has been career-long issue (36.9 field-goal percentage over five seasons), so it remains to be seen if he can demonstrate enough consistency during the preseason to potentially vault into the starting job.
