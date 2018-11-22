Canaan tallied just six points and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Bulls.

Canaan moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday, moving Mikal Bridges to the bench. Despite playing 26 minutes, Canaan offered very little from both a fantasy and reality perspective. Whether he sticks in the starting lineup remains to be seen but nonetheless, he is not worth rostering in any standard league.

