Suns' Isaiah Canaan: Has little impact in start
Canaan tallied just six points and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Bulls.
Canaan moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday, moving Mikal Bridges to the bench. Despite playing 26 minutes, Canaan offered very little from both a fantasy and reality perspective. Whether he sticks in the starting lineup remains to be seen but nonetheless, he is not worth rostering in any standard league.
