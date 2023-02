The Suns signed Wainwright to a two-year, $2.5 million deal with a team option for 2022-23 on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wainwright was previously operating under a two-way contract and was nearing the 50-game limit, so he'll now be eligible to play in as many games as possible down the stretch. He's posting 4.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 15.5 minutes across 42 appearances (one start).