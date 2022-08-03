Wainwright signed a two-way NBA contract to return to Phoenix, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Wainwright has agreed to a two-way contract to return to Phoenix after spending the 2021-22 season with the franchise. The former Baylor standout averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.4 steals per game across 45 appearances.
