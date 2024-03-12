Durant totaled 37 points (14-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 117-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Durant brought the Cleveland crowd flashbacks of his dominance during previous NBA Finals runs, getting to his spots and canning threes over his defenders. The Cavaliers lacking primary defender Evan Mobley (ankle) loomed large in a tight game. Durant is on a heater regardless, averaging 38.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists on an astounding 26.3 shots per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field across his last four contests.