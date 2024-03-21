Durant closed with 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 victory over the 76ers.

Durant was very efficient once again, but that has been a trend with him all season long, as he has taken the next step in his evolution as one of the most efficient scorers of this generation. Durant will always have a high usage rate and will command attention from defenses, but he's been extremely efficient in picking up his spots this season. He's on pace to record a 11th consecutive season shooting 50 percent or better from the field.