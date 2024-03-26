Durant racked up 29 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 104-102 loss to the Spurs.

Durant carved up San Antonio, although he delivered just five points in the final 16 minutes of Monday's game. His most notable miss came in the form of a game-winning three-point attempt, rimming out and snapping the Suns' three-game winning streak. Interestingly, Phoenix owns a mediocre 14-13 record in games when Durant scores at least 29 points.