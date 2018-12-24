Bridges totaled nine points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five steals, four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 loss to the Nets.

Bridges continues to play big minutes despite the arrival of Kelly Oubre, compiling a career-high five steals in Sunday's loss. The offense continues to be a working progress but he has managed a combined 12 steals across his last six games. He is going to be hard to hold in standard leagues but could be streamed in if you need steals.