Bridges tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Saturday's 111-105 win over the Mavericks.

Since moving into the backcourt, Bridges' usual rebound totals have taken a hit, but he's averaging double-digit shot attempts in Devon Booker's absence. Regardless of his position in the starting lineup, his steady performances warrant consideration in all fantasy formats.