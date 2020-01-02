Bridges supplied four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Lakers.

Bridges reached the 25-minute mark for the fourth time in five games before fouling out with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. While the second-year swingman's playing time looks to be on the rise, he's still only averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals during that five-game stretch. At this stage, Bridges offers more fantasy intrigue in 14- or 16-team formats than shallower leagues.