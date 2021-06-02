Bridges notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Lakers.

Bridges was one of two starters that scored in double digits for the Suns, but he did more than scoring in this one -- he recorded multiple tallies in each of the five major categories while also shooting the ball accurately. The former Villanova standout has scored in double figures in three of the Suns' five games during the current playoff series.